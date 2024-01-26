IIn the Hungarian parliament there would be a majority in favor of Sweden joining NATO even if part of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's (Fidesz) coalition voted against it. Koloman Brenner, MP from the opposition Jobbik Conservative party, confirmed this in an interview with this newspaper on Friday.

“It is against Hungary's national interests that the Orbán government is carrying out this tragedy with Sweden.” After Turkey's ratification of Sweden's accession, which was deposited with NATO in Brussels on Thursday evening and thus completed, Hungary is the last Member of the alliance who has not yet agreed.

Orbán has promised to “pressure” parliament to vote as soon as possible. On another occasion, however, he also expressed understanding for MPs who did not want to admit Sweden into NATO because Hungary had repeatedly been criticized by the Scandinavian country.

Opposition pushes for an extraordinary parliamentary session

Parliament Speaker László Kövér, one of the co-founders of Fidesz, said in an interview that he was among those who were against it. Sweden acted with “arrogance and negligence” towards Hungary. But he also indicated that he would be happy if he was given a reason to change his mind.







The issue is not yet on the agenda for the spring session of Parliament, which begins on February 19th. Brenner pointed out that the Foreign Affairs Committee voted for ratification months ago – unanimously, including the Fidesz votes.

The Jobbik Conservative group has now called on President Katalin Novák to use her powers to call for an extraordinary parliamentary session. Some time ago, Novák spoke out in favor of quick ratification, but without consequences. There is also an opposition request for an extraordinary meeting. But Kövér rejected this because there was no exceptional situation.