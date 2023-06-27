A company is said to have planned to bribe Bilal Erdogan. The case could further complicate the negotiations for Sweden’s NATO membership.

DNegotiations with Turkey on Sweden’s NATO accession were complicated enough beforehand. Now there is an alleged bribery scandal. As the Reuters news agency reports, the Swedish-American company Dignita Systems plans to influence the Turkish government by paying millions to two institutes whose board of directors is President Bilal Erdogan.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara. Julian Staib Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

The company wanted to improve its market opportunities in Turkey, reports Reuters, citing company documents, e-mails and a complaint. The latter is currently being examined by prosecutors in Sweden and the United States. A formal investigation has not yet been initiated. The money never flowed, and there is no evidence that Bilal Erdogan even knew about it. It is at least interesting that the employees of Dignita Systems involved apparently believed that the president’s son was the right addressee for their efforts. The timing of the publication also raises questions.