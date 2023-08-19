Sweden | “It will be quiet on this trip” – HS readers tell how the threat of terrorism affects travel plans

Only a few readers who responded to HS’s survey consider canceling their trips to Sweden due to the increased threat of terrorism.

Travel plans As a rule, they are not canceling their trip to Sweden because of the weakened security situation in the country, say the Finns who responded to HS’s survey.

Swedish security police Säpo raised its terrorism threat rating on Thursday of this week. Measured on a five-point scale, the threat of terrorism is now level four, i.e. a major threat. It means that, based on the authorities’ assessment, Sweden faces a concrete threat of terrorism.

Using a survey, HS collected readers’ experiences on how the changing security situation in Sweden has affected travel plans. In this story, only those answers have been used, whose name and contact information are known to the editor.

Many The respondents to HS’s survey say that they think about their own safety, but only a few said that they are considering canceling their trips to Sweden.

Several respondents compare Sweden’s current security situation with many other European countries. A couple of respondents state that they have previously traveled in countries where there is a threat of a terrorist attack.

“I am still planning a visit to Sweden during the fall. I was in Brussels shortly after the terrorist attacks, and I have also spent a lot of time in France, for example. In large crowds in these places, you sometimes feel a little worried, but I don’t consider the risk to be huge. I would treat Sweden the same as these other countries, where I still dare to move.” “I have lived in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Holland, Italy and Sweden. I have never been afraid to live and move anywhere. The most to be feared in Finland are Finnish drunks in the evenings and at night.”

Some of the respondents says that even though the increased threat assessment does not lead to the cancellation of the trip, they intend to remain more vigilant during the trip and, for example, avoid crowds.

“My spouse and I have a trip to Stockholm at the end of the month. The terrorist threat makes me think, but this does not affect the plans. We’ll probably stay a bit away from the core center and I guess we can be a little bit more aware of that.” “Making a travel declaration is now certain.” “I’m going to Madonna’s concert in October. Of course, safety is a concern for such a big event. I was also at another concert in Sweden this summer, and there the security measures seemed very light compared to the massiveness of the event.”

The most careful the respondents say that they are considering future trips to Sweden more carefully than before. A few say that they will wait to see how the situation develops before they dare to book their next trip.

One respondent said that he had already canceled a trip to Stockholm planned for this weekend because of the news.

“We were leaving for Stockholm on Friday and were going to spend Saturday there, but because of the increased threat, we didn’t go. My fiancee is pregnant, and I don’t want to be constantly wondering when it’s going to happen anyway.” “The intention was to spend a day at the Hilton in Slussen at the beginning of September, but now I don’t know anymore. I travel a lot, so it doesn’t hurt too much to miss it.” “We bought a Swedish cruise before the security level was raised, and we’re still going next week. However, we will only be in Stockholm for about six hours, and we will stay alert and close to the port. In addition, we follow the news. However, we don’t take silly risks; if the situation changes in any way for the worse, we will not go.”

One or two Those planning to travel to Sweden, on the other hand, say that the security situation does not worry them at all. The reason is, for example, the low probability of becoming a victim of a terrorist attack.

“I’m going on a cruise to Stockholm in a week, and the security situation doesn’t worry me at all. The very fact that the preparedness level is raised is a sign that staying in Sweden is safer than in the past, because the authorities and the police are therefore more prepared and more vigilant. I liken my carefree thoughts to the fact that, for example, after the destruction of Estonia, the safety of all shipping companies was at its peak, because all security measures were done absolutely correctly. There are other examples, such as air traffic after the terrorist attacks in New York, or travel during the corona epidemic.” “We are leaving for our traditional wedding day cruise to Stockholm in September. On this trip, the ship will be pleasantly quiet and peaceful. Already in the cabin category we have chosen, cabins have become available.”

In the answers, the readers also say that they do not want to let the fear of terrorism affect their own plans. Especially those traveling to Sweden to visit family members or friends said that they do not plan to miss a visit due to the increased threat of terrorism.