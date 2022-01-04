Sweden Isis woman indicted in Sweden: suspected of helping to recruit her son as child soldier

For the first time in Sweden, war crimes related to child soldiers were prosecuted.

In Sweden has been charged for the first time with war crimes related to the use of child soldiers. The 49-year-old woman, who left Sweden for Syria, is suspected of helping to recruit her son as a child soldier.

Prosecutors said the woman traveled to Syria in 2013 to join the terrorist organization Isis.

He is suspected, along with others, of allowing the boy to be used as a child soldier in Syria. The boy died in 2017 after turning 15, the prosecutor’s office writes in a statement.

According to the authorities, the criminal titles of the case are a serious war crime and a serious violation of international law.

According to the indictment filed in the Stockholm District Court, the crimes took place between August 2013 and May 2016.

Prosecutor’s Office according to the woman’s son “had been recruited and this had been used continuously to participate directly in the hostilities of armed groups, including the terrorist organization Isis”.

Chamber Prosecutor Reena Devgunin According to the investigation, it supports the assessment that the boy was trained to participate in hostilities while living at home.

“The boy had military equipment and weapons and was used in combat as well as for propaganda purposes,” Devgun says.

Prosecutors consider the suspicions to be serious, among other things, because the woman had special responsibility for the child she was the guardian of.

The woman returned to Sweden in December 2020 and was arrested on suspicion of forced marriage. The preliminary investigation into this suspicion has been closed.