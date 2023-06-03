Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Sweden is scheduled to join the NATO alliance by July 11, 2023. But that is still considered unsafe, Turkey and Hungary are opposed.

Brussels – The day is getting closer: the defense alliance Nato last year declared the goal of adding the two Scandinavian countries Finland and Sweden to its ranks by July 11, 2023. Sweden’s neighbor Finland joined the alliance in April this year, but Sweden’s process is stuck.

The Swedish army is considered to be excellently trained and compatible with NATO. In the past, the country was a reliable partner and worked repeatedly with the alliance. The conditions for admission are therefore good. But the Türkiyean important NATO member because of its geographical location between Europe and the Middle East, continues to oppose itself.

Sweden’s entry into NATO at risk? Türkiye is opposed

Among other things, the country accuses Sweden of allowing the Stockholm government to allow the PKK, a militant Kurdish group, to operate freely in the country. In early 2023, Sweden responded to the allegations and criminalized membership of the PKK. However, it is unclear whether Ankara will be satisfied with this.

Turkey also claims that the Swedish government was involved in far-right protests where Copies of the Koran were burned in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Also that after the re-election of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan The fact that the PKK flag was projected onto the parliament building in Stockholm met with incomprehension in Ankara. The news agency writes that it is still unclear who is responsible for the incident Reuters.

Sweden’s NATO entry: “Weak link in the western alliance”

Like the US TV station CNN now reported, there is growing concern within the Swedish government and NATO that failure to keep July 11 as the accession date will send a dangerous signal to the alliance’s opponents.

“If the meeting doesn’t take place, it shows people like Putin that there is a weak link in the western alliance,” an unnamed NATO diplomat told the TV station, referring to the situation in the Ukraine war. Problems could arise, “from cyberattacks to funding and encouraging more Koran burnings to provoke divisions within Sweden.”

Will Sweden join NATO? According to diplomats, Erdoğan is taking advantage of the situation

Another diplomat feared that the delay would also give Erdoğan the feeling of “having power over the alliance”. Erdoğan will “use the moment to squeeze every drop out of this situation”. The members of NATO were recently optimistic that an agreement could be reached by July, but they were aware that this could come at a high price.

Among other things, Turkey has asked the US Congress to approve the purchase of the US-made F-16 jet. Behind the scenes, according to information from CNN in the meantime came to an agreementbut both countries openly do not want to associate the Sweden issue with the fighter jets.

But an agreement is far from certain, Erdoğan’s power in Turkey has been weakened after the shaky election success, and the Turkish president could continue to put pressure on Sweden in his anti-terrorist policy. But it is also unlikely that Sweden will cave in any further.

One possible scenario could be that Erdoğan will sell the Scandinavians’ concessions so far as victory. But even if Turkey agrees, accession is not guaranteed, either Hungary has so far opposed Sweden joining NATO. There will probably only be certainty as to whether an agreement will be reached at the scheduled NATO meeting on July 11 in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. (fmu)