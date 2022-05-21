Reserve forces have been mobilized and exercises have been intensified over the past weeks on the island of Gotland, which occupies a strategic location in the middle of the Baltic Sea, according to “AFP”.

With the return of tension with Moscow, the resort, which is popular for Stockholmers for vacation, has regained its strategic character.

On Monday, Sweden announced that it had applied to join the military alliance, following the example of Finland in a new step that would increase tension with Russia.

Stockholm’s decision follows a similar decision taken by Finland, to give the two countries bordering Russia a new foothold for NATO on the Russian border.

Colonel Magnus Freikvall, battalion commander, says: P18 The Swedish military, which is tasked with guarding the island of Gotland, said that “controlling the island is practically controlling the air and sea movements in the Baltic Sea.”

After the Gotland battalion was suspended in 2005 and officially reactivated in 2018, it now includes about 800 Swedish soldiers.

He adds that “the current plan is to increase the personnel to four thousand during wartime.”

He added, “The country’s accession to NATO will deter any country from attacking the island,” noting that “32 countries are stronger than one country,” referring to Russia’s strength against the alliance countries.

Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 constituted a first warning that re-investment in the army, the re-imposition of military service in 2017, and the deployment of troops again in Gotland.

After the end of the Cold War, the country reduced its military spending, but returned in 2015 to strengthen its defense capabilities and arm its armies after the Crimean move.

The Swedish army ranks 25th among the world’s most powerful armies, with an estimated defense budget of $8.6 billion.

It has 38,000 soldiers, including 16,000 active forces and 22,000 paramilitaries, and has 204 warplanes, 371 armored vehicles and 49 self-propelled guns, in addition to 316 naval units within the 5 largest naval fleets in the world.

Sweden covers an area of ​​450 thousand and 295 square kilometers and has a coastline of 3,218 km in length, and a common border with other countries of 2,211 km in length.

US President

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden defended the accession of Sweden and Finland, saying, “This step does not pose a threat to any party,” referring to Moscow.

Turkey expresses its opposition to the two Scandinavian countries’ accession to “NATO”, because of what it considers support from Sweden and Finland to the elements of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which Ankara lists as terrorist.

And international relations researcher Jamal Abdel Hamid says that “Sweden may have to make concessions in order to obtain Turkey’s approval, as Ankara has several conditions, including: severing the relationship with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units in Syria.”

He added, “The Russian invasion of Ukraine raised the fears of the European countries neighboring Moscow about the fate of Kyiv, and with it Stockholm is looking for a protection umbrella and benefiting from Article 5 of the NATO Charter related to the defense of any member state in the event of external attack.”

And he added: “Although Sweden did not enjoy before actually joining NATO the protection of Article V of the treaty, yet it received with Finland many security guarantees from the United States, France, Britain and Poland.”

Swedish military reinforcements

Concerning the Swedish military reinforcements on the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea, Abdul Hamid says, “What contributed to pushing Sweden to take this step was programs broadcast by Russian television recently, and hypotheses were put forward about controlling that island and launching from it later to invade the Baltic countries.”

He added that Sweden, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, deducted huge sums of money from its military expenditures to enhance its military power, because it was living in a state of fear due to Russia’s dispute over the Baltic Sea coast. After Moscow annexed Crimea and its military operation in Ukraine, that country had no choice but to take NATO steps to protect itself.

However, he added: “However, this step will not dispel fears and will increase military tension in Northern Europe, because Russia will not leave its security compromised by the Western Alliance.”

On Monday, the Kremlin said that Finland and Sweden’s decision to join NATO would not improve security in Europe.

And on Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced, on Friday, Moscow’s intention to form 12 military bases in the western part of the country, in response to Finland and Sweden.