Conservative politician Ulf Christerson, leader of the conservative “Moderates” party, is preparing to head the next government in Sweden, after announcing today, Friday, an agreement to form the next government, with the far-right party providing support for his government.
After announcing a government deal, Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlin said Christerson would run for prime minister.
Christerson, 58, will be elected to the post unless a majority of lawmakers vote against him, when he can announce his new government on Tuesday and be sworn in by King Carl Gustaf.
His party, the Moderates, would form a minority government with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals, which would work informally closely with the far-right populist Sweden Democrats in parliament.
“We did what we had to do, and we are ready,” Christerson said, at a news conference with other party leaders in Stockholm.
“We are really looking forward to working together, the four of us,” he added.
The right-wing (conservative) party bloc, led by Christerson’s moderate party, along with the Sweden Democrats, won 176 out of 349 seats in the Swedish parliamentary elections that took place on September 11.
The victory for the right in Sweden comes after eight years of leadership of the Social Democratic Party under Stefan Lofven and then Magdalena Andersson.
