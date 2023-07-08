Home page politics

From: foreign policy

Split

Türkiye’s latest blackmail attempt will not deter the Swedes. On the contrary: Sweden is currently becoming NATO’s favorite child.

The burning of the Koran arouses renewed resentment in Turkey against Sweden joining NATO.

NATO and above all the USA are sending a strong signal to Sweden.

The disadvantages of Sweden’s non-membership are limited

This article is available in German for the first time – the magazine first published it on July 5, 2023 foreign policy.

The first-ever landing of a US bomber on Swedish soil, participation in the largest NATO airborne exercise ever, constant strategic communications from NATO reaffirming the alliance’s solidarity with Sweden – life on the cusp of joining NATO has changed proven to be amazingly livable for Swedes. This is significant as yet another Koran burning (this time by an Iraqi refugee) is now likely to lengthen Sweden’s wait even further as Turkey throws another tantrum and signals to potential spoilsports that the attempt to thwart accession , not worth the trouble.

NATO and its members are scrambling to celebrate Sweden as the country waits for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to change his mind about its membership.

Burning of the Koran on a Muslim holiday enrages Turkey again

But on June 28, less than a month before the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that wait threatened to lengthen even further. On that day, the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika burned a Koran in front of a Stockholm mosque to “express my opinion of the Koran,” as he explains in his request for a permit to protest had. (While the police had rejected two previous requests for a similar protest permit, a court later ruled against that decision).

Foreign Policy Logo © ForeignPolicy.com

Although Momika told the Swedish newspaper in April Aftonbladet explained, he wanted to wait with the incineration until Sweden joined NATO, but he continued it anyway. The Turkish government reacted quickly: Communications Director Fahrettin Altun described the burning as “another provocative terrorist act directed against our religion on this holy day” and called on Sweden to “take a clear stance against terrorism in all its forms”. For his part, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned “the heinous protest in Sweden against our holy book on the first day of the blessed Eid al-Adha”.

Mikail Yuksel, a Swede of Turkish descent who heads the small, Muslim-leaning Nyans party, then pledged to “do everything in my power to get on the international stage [die Koranverbrennung] to draw attention to. We’ll see how that affects Sweden’s NATO bid.” In 2018, Yuksel was expelled from Sweden’s liberal Center Party after it was discovered that he had been hiding his ties to the Gray Wolves, a far-right Turkish organization.

America is sending a strong signal to the Swedes

Although Sweden’s accession is likely to be further delayed, NATO is keen to promote its commitment. On June 19, two powerful Eagles landed in Sweden: B-1B Lancers from the US Bomber Task Force. The Lancer supersonic bomber – whose performance and sleek design have earned it the nickname “Swan of Death” – is some of the US military’s most formidable armament. It can carry eight air-launched cruise missiles and 24 nuclear warheads or 84 massive conventional bombs and fly 4,600 miles without refueling. The B-1B is the kind of weapon that strikes fear into America’s enemies.

Air Defender 23 is NATO’s largest air force exercise View photo gallery

There were instances of US forced landings in Sweden during World War II, but the arrival of the two Lancers at the Swedish Air Force’s northernmost airfield outside the town of Lulea (and subsequent joint exercise with Swedish aircraft) was a carefully planned event. It was an unmistakable signal from the United States to Russia that, despite the fact that Sweden is being held in the vanguard (pardon the pompous expression), Sweden already enjoys the full protection of the US military.

“This is a historic event. In these turbulent times and while waiting for NATO membership, it is important to have strong partners. We’ve been conducting regular exercises with the Bomber Task Force… and now we’re taking the next step in our collaboration by deploying the B1-B Lancers to Swedish soil,” said Brigadier General Tommy Petersson, Sweden’s deputy air force chief, in a press release.

NATO air maneuvers “Air Defender” took place with the participation of Sweden

The historic landing took place in the midst of another event: the largest ever NATO airborne exercise, Air Defender, in which Sweden was also involved. Between June 12 and 23, 250 aircraft and 10,000 troops from NATO member states, Sweden and Japan practiced air force operations throughout the Alliance’s northern territory — and in Sweden. The exercise had been planned well in advance. However, the timing of the exercise proved opportune as it gave NATO and its member states the opportunity to show that Sweden is indeed part of the alliance.

Sweden plays a prominent role in the alliance: no other country apart from Ukraine is mentioned more often and with more declarations of loyalty.

Meanwhile, NATO headquarters in Brussels has been sending out a steady stream of messages of solidarity, repeatedly highlighting Sweden’s participation in various NATO undertakings (including this month’s North Atlantic Council meeting). For their part, representatives of the USA and other countries never tire of mentioning Sweden in every discussion with Turkey and other NATO member states. Sweden plays a prominent role in the alliance: no other country apart from Ukraine is mentioned more often and with more declarations of loyalty.

Sweden’s disadvantages are limited

It’s annoying that the country can’t participate fully in NATO intelligence, but not intolerable, said Maj. Gen. Gunnar Karlson, Sweden’s chief of military intelligence until 2019 could think,” he explained foreign policy.

“All sensitive intelligence cooperation is, by definition, bilateral, and multilateral organizations — including NATO — are not critical to the type of intelligence information a country has access to. The information shared within NATO is of course dependent on each member state’s trust in the ally they trust the least.”

He is vehemently in favor of Sweden joining: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. © Zheng Huansong/dpa

Rather, the most painful disadvantage for Sweden, which continues to wait at NATO’s gates, may be that it is excluded from the Alliance’s operational planning, and that is why NATO and some of its members are trying so hard to convey how closely Sweden is already working with them.

The real risk is a possible shift in public opinion in Sweden

It is a signal to Turkey, and to any other NATO member that may be trying to wring concessions from prospective candidate countries, that while such attempts may be frustrating, they are not deadly. If Sweden can live a highly tolerable life outside the gates of NATO, denial of membership will not force it to make concessions.

However, the coziness at NATO’s gates could pose an entirely different complication: Swedish voters could come to the conclusion that life is good as it is and that the country should simply stop pushing for membership . So far that doesn’t seem to be the case. In January, months after Turkey blocked Sweden’s path to NATO, 63 percent of Swedes supported NATO membership, while just 22 percent opposed it.

NATO: The most important combat missions of the defense alliance View photo gallery

And there was no desire to appease Ankara: 42 percent thought the government had done too much to appease Turkey, while just 6 percent felt the government hadn’t done enough. Still, there is a risk that voters might conclude that near-membership, especially with the perks Sweden receives, is a good deal.

Sweden becomes NATO’s favorite child

How many more US bombers will land in Sweden before Erdogan decides to grant his Fiat Lux? How many NATO stratcoms will Sweden star in? How many exercises will demonstrate Sweden’s crucial role within the larger Alliance family? The goodwill will keep flowing – because it has to flow. It’s like parents who spend months lovingly furnishing their baby’s nursery. Half the joy of welcoming baby into the world is providing him with the most perfect accommodation possible. Without anyone planning it, Sweden becomes a favorite child.

And when it finally becomes a member, it will not be under the yoke of concessions to Turkey, but against the backdrop of months of extra love from all the other members. By now most of the world will have been enlightened about Sweden’s value to the Alliance. It may not look like it at the moment, but Sweden won the NATO lottery.

To the author Elizabeth Braw is a columnist at foreign policy and Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she focuses on defense against emerging national security challenges such as hybrid and gray area threats. She is also a member of the UK National Preparedness Commission. Twitter: @elisabethbraw

We are currently testing machine translation. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on July 5, 2023 in “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to the readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.