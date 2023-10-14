Former head of Interpol: Sweden’s refusal to use cash threatens the country’s security

Sweden has become concerned that moving away from cash could pose a threat to national security in the event of a power outage. About this in conversation with The Telegraph stated former Interpol President Björn Eriksson.

“People began to realize that [президенту России] It doesn’t cost Vladimir Putin anything to turn everything off,” he said. The Swedish population is worried that the emphasis on digital payments could also lead to risks in the event of a cyber attack on the country, Ericsson added.

In 2020, cash use in Sweden fell to historically low levels. They accounted for less than 10 percent of all payments in the country. In the same year, Swedish authorities began to develop a digital analogue of the national currency, the krona.