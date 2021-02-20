The Finnish Air Force (Air Force) should purchase fourth-generation Gripen fighters from the Swedish company Saab, since in the event of a war with Russia, “the more vulnerable Finnish air fleet could retreat west to bases in neighboring Sweden, which would be easier to do when the two countries have Gripen, ”Defense News reports, citing a statement from the Swedish Air Force Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Anders Persson.

According to the commander, in the event of a possible conflict, a large number of Russian aircraft will enter the airspace of Finland and Sweden from the north-east. The Brigadier General is confident that the Finnish Air Force may not withstand such an onslaught, as a result of which a retreat will be required.

“We will be like one aircraft with two commanders,” Persson assured.

Defense News recalls that Finland is planning to acquire fighters for a total of $ 12 billion. American and European companies are participating in the corresponding tender: Eurofighter (from Airbus), Rafale (Dassault), F / A-18E / F Super Hornet (Boeing), F-35 Lightning II (Lockheed Martin) and Gripen E / F (Saab ).

In February 2019, Swedish Air Force Commander Mats Helgesson said that the Swedish Saab Gripen E fighter could destroy Russian Su-series aircraft without resorting to stealth technology to reduce signature.