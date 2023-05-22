Stockholm provided Russia with data on the investigation of explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines. This was reported to Izvestiya by the press service of the Swedish Foreign Ministry. They specified that the prosecutor’s office and the country’s security service are conducting a preliminary investigation into sabotage against the gas pipeline.

“Information at the preliminary stage of the investigation is classified. The Russian authorities have been informed of the developments related to the incidents, including investigations, and we have responded to their inquiries,” the agency’s press service said.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said earlier that Stockholm responded with a formal reply to the request of the Russian Federation to provide investigation data.

On September 26, 2022, three of the four lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, through which Russian gas was supplied to Germany, were blown up near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. In October, Germany, Sweden and Denmark launched three national investigations into the incident. Initially, the countries planned to create a joint group to study the circumstances of the explosion, but later this idea was abandoned.

Russia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the FSB and the Prosecutor General’s Office, has repeatedly asked the authorities of the three countries to provide it with access to investigation materials. However, as of mid-May, none of the three countries had allowed Russian representatives to participate in the investigation.

On April 6, representatives of the Swedish prosecutor’s office reported that they found traces of explosives at several investigated objects, but their type has not yet been disclosed. The prosecutor’s office clarified that it would be “difficult” to confirm who was behind the Nord Stream explosions.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Countries and cases: Germany does not provide data from investigations of explosions at the joint venture