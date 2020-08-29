Protesters threw objects at the police and set fire to debris. These actions are linked “to the fact that a Koran burned down in the region earlier in the day”, according to a police spokesperson.

Incidents broke out on Friday August 28 in Malmö (Sweden) following Islamophobic acts. Protesters threw objects at the police and set fire to debris. These actions are linked “with the fact that a Koran burned in the area earlier in the day”, according to Rickard Lundqvist, spokesperson for the police, quoted by the tabloid Expressen.

According to local media, the first incidents erupted in the early evening in the third largest city in the country, before escalating around 9 p.m. (local time). These disturbances come as Rasmus Paludan, leader of the “Hard Line”, a Danish far-right party, was to travel to Malmö to participate in an anti-Muslim demonstration where he called among other things to burn the Koran.

“We suspect that [Rasmus Paludan] will commit an offense in Sweden. There is also a risk that his behavior constitutes (…) a threat to the fundamental interests of society “Malmö police spokesperson Calle Persson told AFP. The applicant was banned from Sweden for two years.

According to the police, the Dane had previously submitted a request for authorization, which was refused on the grounds that “neither his safety, nor that of passers-by or counter-demonstrators” could not be guaranteed. He nevertheless tried to reach the Swedish city, but was arrested in Lernacken, near Malmö. “The fact that he flouted the ban on traveling to Sweden” is in itself a ground for eviction, explained Calle Persson.

For his part, Rasmus Paludan reacted on Facebook: “Returned with a 2-year entry ban from Sweden. However, rapists and murderers are still welcome!”. This lawyer and YouTuber regularly organizes demonstrations bringing together a handful of people to express his opposition to immigration and what he considers to be an Islamization of society. In 2019, he burned a Quran surrounded by bacon.