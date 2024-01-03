Record frost in Sweden, reaching -43.6 °C. AND alarm

There Sweden is in the grip of the cold with freezing temperatures. La Stampa reports it.

Yesterday the coldest temperature ever recorded in the month of January for 25 years was recorded: in Kvikkjokk-Årrenjarka, in Swedish Laplandthe mercury has dropped to -43.6°CSwedish news agency TT reported.

Hundreds of car they remained blocked for hours on the road between Hörby and Kristianstad, in south of the country. The Swedish Armed Forces were sent to help motorists and deliver food and water. WATCH THE VIDEO

According to the Swedish Transport Administration, the road will not be passable again before 12. Meanwhile in the town of Alvsbyn 4 thousand homes were left without electricity. Vattensfall, the Swedish electricity company, is ready, it is reported, to repair the fault but the strong cold hinders the work.

READ ALSO: Weather: snow in the plains imminent. Last minute twist. Here's where: map

Other parts of Europe were also involved, this is the case of France and of Germany.

After heavy rains, the regions of Lower Saxony and Thuringia in Germany and Northern and Pas-de-Calais in France are facing floods and river overflows.

For Germany, 39 French rescuers with flood barriers and 16 vehicles have started response activities. For France, 3 high-capacity modules with 4 pumps from Holland, 2 pumps from the Czech Republic and 2 pumps from Slovakia are scheduled to depart today. Austria, Hungary, Sweden, Slovenia and Slovakia also quickly offered their assistance in case of further needs.

“As the new year begins, EU solidarity does not waver. Once again, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism's rapid and decisive assistance to the flood-hit regions of Germany and France testifies to the strength of unity. I thank Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Slovakia and Sweden for demonstrating their support promptly“, said the Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic.

READ ALSO: Italy increasingly at risk of floods, over 600 in 14 years. It's an alarm

Subscribe to the newsletter

