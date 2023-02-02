Sweden | In Sweden, there was a fear that gang criminals were infiltrating municipal politics

In Sweden, a meeting of the Social Democrats is now being discussed, which, according to some information, was attended by gang criminals. According to other information, the meeting went according to normal democratic principles.

Last In recent years, explosions and shootings have shaken Sweden, but this week a different kind of discussion about gang crime has also begun.

In Sweden, it is now feared that criminal gangs have taken over political institutions.

Fear crept up after last weekend’s events.

A complete picture of the events has not yet formed, but the discussion about them is heated.

Last on Saturday, the social democrats of Botkyrka municipality, located south of Stockholm, with approximately 95,000 inhabitants, organized a meeting.

At the meeting, a strong local leader of the party Ebba Östlin was voted out of the position of chairman of the municipal board by 91-88.

The voting result was surprising.

What was also special about the vote was that around 50 new members of the Social Democratic Party unexpectedly took part in the meeting, many Swedish newspapers reported. Evening newspaper Aftonbladet according to sources, some of the new members did not know Swedish and did not even seem to understand what the meeting was about.

On the strength of this group, however, Ebba Östlin was voted out of the position of chairman.

According to media sources, some of these new members of the Social Democrats had connections to an influential criminal organization called Vårbynätverket.

Why then did this large group, unexpectedly interested in local politics, want to vote Ebba Östlin out?

Year then in February, Botkyrka municipality quickly closed seven afternoon clubs aimed at young people, which were run by a youth organization close to the Social Democrats called ABF.

The reason for the closing of the afternoon clubs was that the municipality of Botkyrka, led by Östlin, had ordered a report on the operation of the afternoon clubs from an external security company.

According to the report, drug dealing took place in afternoon clubs, and in addition, people convicted of serious crimes worked in clubs aimed at children. Violent situations had also occurred in the premises of afternoon clubs and men with bulletproof vests had stayed there. Cocaine and hashish had been found in the clubs.

According to the report, the managers of the afternoon clubs had tried to cover up club-related crimes from the police.

Aftonbladet a police source interviewed said the reality was worse than the report suggested.

“Afternoon clubs were recreational facilities for criminals, where drug dealing took place. There were no age limits, and we could see how gang criminals in their thirties socialized with children,” the source described to Aftonbladet.

Botkyrka’s afternoon clubs were run by the youth organization ABF’s local branch ABF Botkyrka/Salem, according to which the information in the report is false.

Chairman Christina Zedell told a local paper that they could prove all the claims in the report false. Zedell is a social democrat who has also sat in the Diet.

Zedell dispute also information that criminals were involved in the party’s Saturday meeting.

According to Zedell, the vote was about criticism of Östlin’s leadership, about which the party had commissioned an internal investigation.

“This is not about ABF. Now that ABF and I are being criticized so much, I want to say that the image formed about the matter is not in accordance with reality,” he said to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

in Sweden has taken the events of Saturday’s meeting seriously.

However, some of those present say that everything went according to normal democratic processes. Some of those present say that it was a coup, which was carried out partly by the forces of criminals and which was orchestrated by the youth organization ABF.

Chairman of Botkyrka’s Social Democrats Jens Sjostrom comment on events For Dagens Nyheter.

“Of course, we take the information that there are gang criminals in our organization seriously.”

Dagens Nyheter also commented on the matter in his editorial on Wednesday. According to the newspaper, the events of Botkyrka must be investigated. According to the magazine, gangs already have a strong hold on city streets, but it is clear that gangs want more and more power in the future.

According to the newspaper, the hijacking of local institutions is a step in the direction where the gangs will eventually take over the entire state.

The newspaper highlights the events in Gothenburg as a serious example, which HS has also reported on.

The power of criminals was revealed in a report commissioned by the city of Gothenburg published in 2021.

In the report, city authorities were interviewed, who told how the criminals had succeeded in creating a culture of silence in the city, where they dare not intervene in the activities of criminals, through pressure and threats.

According to the report, criminals influence the authorities by, among other things, extortion and the threat of violence and thus obtain favorable decisions for themselves: for example, building permits, residence permits, citizenships and housing rights.

Since The course of events in Botkyrka has been clarified a little, although much is still unclear.

Events on Wednesday evening comment party secretary of the Social Democrats Tobias Baudin.

He described media reports about the meeting as shocking.

The party had gone through the meeting’s attendance data, according to which 23 new members had attended the meeting, not 50, as previously reported.

According to Baudin, however, the party has not received any information that would confirm that there were gang criminals or people connected to crime at the meeting.

“And there is nothing to show that the voting took place undemocratically,” he told news agency TT.

Botkyrka’s social democrats have encouraged people to report if they know criminals were present at the meeting. The party says that it has also been in contact with the police, but the party has not received information about criminal connections from the police or from others.

Swedish Minister of Justice, moderate coalition Gunnar Strömmer describes media reports about the meeting as very serious.

“Organized crime infiltrating the party is a threat that must be taken very seriously. I require that the Social Democrats turn over every stone and do everything required to clarify the matter.”