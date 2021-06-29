Sweden In Sweden, the role of government moderator for the moderate coalition for Kristersson

Ulf Kristersson has been given the position of government interrogator, the Speaker of the Riigikogu said on Tuesday.

29.6. 18:12

In Sweden chairman of the moderate coalition Ulf Kristersson has been given the post of government interrogator, the Speaker of Parliament said Andreas Norlén at the press conference.

Kristersson has three days to form a new government. He will report the result to Norlén on Friday.

“At that point, he can either give a final report or ask for an extension,” Norlén said.

“My goal is for the parliament to be able to vote on the prime ministerial candidate next week,” he added.

Speaker Norlén expects the country to have a new government by the end of July.

Norlén spoke today with the chairmen of all eight parliamentary parties. According to him, this time the formation of the government can not take as long as after the parliamentary elections in 2018. At that time, the formation of a new government took four months.

The President may make four proposals for Prime Minister. If the parliament knocks them all down, new elections are ahead.

Stefan Löfvenin the government collapsed last week in a controversy over easing rent regulation. The Left Party tabled a motion of censure, which was joined by the Swedish Democrats, the Moderate Coalition and the Christian Democrats.

This was the first time the Swedish government had collapsed in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

Löfven filed his resignation on Monday. His government will continue during the interrogations as the executive ministry.

Most importantly Norlén said the reason for the appointment was that Kristersson is the leader of the largest party in the group that overthrew Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Ulf Kristersson said On Facebook to focus in the coming days on discussions with other parties, including those seeking a change of power.

“The moderate coalition is ready to take responsibility so that Sweden gets a functioning leadership again,” he added.