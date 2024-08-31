Sweden | In Sweden, the exceptionally long sentences for minors were just read – “There’s really nothing to compare it to”

Swedish|Long prison sentences indicate brutal youth crime, says criminology professor Olof Bäckman from Stockholm University.

in Sweden two exceptionally long prison sentences were read this week.

The 17-year-old received twelve years in prison for three murders and seven attempted murders, Swedish media reports. The boy was 16 years old at the time of the crimes.

Another person who received an exceptionally long prison sentence is also a minor. The 16-year-old received ten years in prison for inciting murder and attempted murder. The boy was 15 years old at the time of the crimes.

At the time of the act, a 15-year-old ordered the acts and another young person shot three people in October last year, Swedish media reports.

Long ones prison sentences tell above all about brutal youth crime in Sweden, says professor of criminology Olof Bäckman From Stockholm University to HS in a phone interview.

Junior brutal violent crimes have increased in Sweden, says Swedish public broadcasting company SVT. There has been news, among other things about the casewhere a 15-year-old is suspected of murdering a 14-year-old.

According to the Swedish police, at least 93 children under the age of 15 have been involved in various “murder plans” this year. SVT tells. In 2023, the corresponding figure for the entire year was 26.

Under-age however, long prison sentences are rare in Sweden, legal scholars have stated.

According to Bäckman, the long prison sentences belie the fact that there has been a change in Sweden in terms of what kind of punishments are given for serious crimes.

“We are ready to give longer prison sentences compared to before. The practices may have changed a little in the courts.”

According to criminology professor Olof Bäckman, Sweden is ready to give longer prison sentences compared to the past.

However, Bäckman reminds us that the actions of the young people who are now convicted are “extremely brutal crimes”. The exceptional nature of the crimes also makes it difficult to discuss punishments, says Bäckman.

“There’s really nothing to compare it to.”

On the other hand, a lot is known about the effects of imprisonment on young people, says Bäckman.

“There is nothing to suggest that putting a young person behind bars is a good thing.”

However, when it comes to brutal crimes and murders, there is no other option, according to Bäckman.

“Otherwise, the perception of society will collapse.”

According to Bäckman, punishments are needed to show what is allowed in society and what is not.

Usually In Swedish law, the starting point is that 15-17-year-olds are not put in prison, but in a closed youth home, Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (DN) tells. A youth home can be ordered for a maximum of four years. However, the law does not exclude imprisonment. Previously, according to DN, the longest possible prison sentence was six years.

Then there was a change in the law concerning young adults, which also affects minors. The law changed so that the “youth discount” received by 18-20-year-olds was waived when it comes to a serious crime.

Lawyer Christopher Stahre according to the change has not been made properly.

“When the youth discount was removed [- -] the legislature made it clear that it would have no effect on those under the age of 18. However, it has an effect because the legal text was drafted carelessly, says Stahre for DN. He is the lawyer of a young man convicted of incitement to murder.

A homicide prosecutor Helena Nordstrand and attorney Stahre hope it would go all the way to the Supreme Court for a preliminary injunction, SVT tells. According to them, the punishment practices for young criminals need evaluation.

The police conducted investigations at the scene in Tullinge in October.

Crimes committed by young people are increasing in Sweden. The picture is from Helsinki’s Hietaniemi from 2020.

“I think it is necessary for the Supreme Court to look into the matter and guide us in sentencing young people,” says Nordstrand, according to SVT.

According to Stahre, when it comes to younger gang criminals who have committed serious violent crimes, the law is interpreted in the courts “in very different ways”, says SVT.

The actions of the recently convicted boys are linked to organized crime, Swedish media reports.

Height the court’s decision on the exceptionally long prison sentences for young people will be decisive, Bäckman guesses.

“If the Supreme Court says that it can be done, there will be quite a big change in legal practices. That remains to be seen.”

According to SVT, the Swedish government’s goal is that 15-17-year-olds who have committed serious crimes would end up in youth prisons instead of youth homes in the future. The prisons are supposed to be ready by the summer of 2026 at the latest.