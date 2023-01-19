Thursday, January 19, 2023
Sweden | In Stockholm, there was an explosion for the third time this week, this time in the stairwell of an apartment building

January 19, 2023
No one was reportedly injured in the explosion.

An apartment building in the stairwell in the Årsta district in southern Stockholm exploded on Thursday evening. It was about some kind of explosive that went off after 10 p.m. local time, the news included Expressen and SVT.

No one was reportedly injured, but the shards caused damage to the stairwell.

It was the third explosion in Stockholm in a week. The night before Tuesday, there was an explosion in front of the restaurant On Södermalm and Wednesday morning in the office area In the coffin. According to SVT’s information, the two previous explosions would have been related to drug trafficking and possibly a power struggle between criminals.

Read more: HS visited the explosion site in Stockholm – “I’ve just been waiting for an explosion here,” says a resident

Read more: Another explosion in Stockholm on Wednesday morning, the office building was badly damaged

On Monday for Inter-Empoli the great guest is... the Super Cup: 70,000 to celebrate

