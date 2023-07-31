Monday, July 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | In Stockholm, the Koran was burned again, now outside the parliament building

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sweden | In Stockholm, the Koran was burned again, now outside the parliament building

Even earlier this summer, the men who set fire to Korans kicked the Koran before setting it on fire.

in Stockholm a Koran has been burned outside the parliament, i.e. the parliament building. A dozen or so counter-protesters were also there.

The same two men were seen as the smokers, Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem, who have already set Korans on fire and kicked them earlier this summer. In July, they set a Muslim holy book on fire outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, leading to widespread protests in Muslim countries.

On Monday, the men kicked the Koran before setting it on fire.

The sparse audience present did not show support for the burning of the Koran, but instead expressed their displeasure.

“Damn losers,” shouted one passerby.

#Sweden #Stockholm #Koran #burned #parliament #building

See also  Lula government will have 37 ministries
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mikko Kanala tells about the moment when he decided to agree to treatment – the drinking stopped like a wall

Mikko Kanala tells about the moment when he decided to agree to treatment - the drinking stopped like a wall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result