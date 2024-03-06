Sweden | In Stockholm and Gothenburg, several explosions in apartment buildings

In Stockholm, residents of an apartment building were evacuated from the building using a ladder because of the risk of collapse.

in Sweden Several explosions have occurred in Stockholm and Gothenburg between Monday evening and the night before Wednesday.

Two powerful explosions occurred in Gothenburg after midnight on Wednesday, reports Aftonbladet.

A resident of an apartment building in the Flörlunda district says that there were only 15-20 seconds between the explosions. The explosions took place in front of the front doors of two apartment buildings, the police say. Both houses were damaged, but no one was injured.

Stockholm area exploded on Tuesday evening for the third time in about a day. The latest explosion damaged an apartment building in the Farsta district in the south of Stockholm.

The building's residents were evacuated using a ladder truck due to the risk of collapse. In total, about ten people were evacuated from the building. Around ten people were also taken to the hospital to be checked, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Aftonbladet according to the information, a 14-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the explosion.

One stairwell and several doors were destroyed due to the explosion. In addition, several apartments are believed to have damage.

“It is too early to say exactly what has exploded, but many have called about loud bangs. We have decided to evacuate the stairwell where the explosion took place,” said a police spokesman Daniel Wikdahl.

A representative of the rescue service Oscar Davilan according to the explosion occurred on the fourth floor. The stairwell is in danger of collapsing, and the facade has also partially collapsed.

Two one person was slightly injured in an explosion in Larsberg in the Lidingö district near Stockholm early on Tuesday, the police said. The explosion took place outside the apartment building at around four in the morning.

The facade of the building was damaged in the explosion and the windows were broken. A police representative Per Fahlström According to the report, the injured were injured by shards of glass.

According to the police, no one had been arrested for the incident on Tuesday.

The explosion in Larsberg happened just hours after five people were slightly injured in an explosion in the stairwell of an apartment building in the Fagersjö district in southern Stockholm. The explosion in Fagersjö happened on Monday evening.

“We are of course investigating very closely whether there is a connection between the two explosions, but it is too early to say anything about that,” Fahlström said on Tuesday.