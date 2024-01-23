Turkey's parliament has voted in favor of Sweden joining NATO, thus eliminating one of the main obstacles to the Nordic country's entry into the Western military alliance. Now we will still have to wait for the publication in the Turkish Official Journal with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the decision to be made definitively official.

The Turkish approval leaves Prime Minister Orban's Hungary as the only NATO member that has yet to ratify Sweden's membership. All NATO members must give the green light to Sweden's membership. The threat of further Russian aggression in light of the war in Ukraine had pushed Sweden and Finland to ask to join NATO. Finland joined in April last year, but Sweden's application was more complicated. Erdogan had linked Turkey's green light to the US delivery of F-16 fighter jets, among others. The US Congress has yet to approve the sale of jets to Turkey.

Turkey also delayed ratification for more than a year due to Stockholm's alleged support for groups that Ankara labels “terrorists” – mainly referring to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been banned in Turkey. In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked parliament to start the process of voting on Sweden after it toughened its anti-terrorism legislation.

The reactions

“We welcome the vote of the Turkish parliament which approved Sweden's request to join NATO. This was an important priority for the President of the United States”, writes the National Security Advisor of White House Jake Sullivan. “Sweden is a strong and capable defense partner whose membership in NATO will make the United States and the Alliance safer and stronger.”

Applause also from Germany. “Today's decision by the Turkish parliament to ratify Sweden's membership of NATO is important and right – writes the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz on social media -. It strengthens our alliance. We expect that Sweden will now be able to formally join the Atlantic Alliance very early”.