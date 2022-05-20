Russia provokes Sweden by urging the convening of a popular referendum on membership of Stockholm to NATO. “Sweden has not yet joined the Alliance, but the Americans are ready to dictate to the Swedish authorities what they have to say to the Swedes. And this is just a foretaste of what will happen,” said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry. Russian, denouncing that on the day of the announcement of Sweden’s decision to join NATO, the leader of the republican minority in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell was in Stockholm.

“More than 200 years of neutrality, which guaranteed the country security and prosperity, have now gone down in history. Why hasn’t there been a referendum? Just because no one has consulted Swedish public opinion on anything for a long time. Americans lead. the dances for the Swedes“, he then added.