Sweden | In Gothenburg, the third suspected bomb within a day

Over the course of two days, the police have had several tasks related to suspicious objects in Gothenburg. Earlier this week there was an explosion in the city.

Swedish The third suspicious object in two days was found in Gothenburg on Saturday, the Swedish Broadcasting Company reports, among others SVT and a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN).

According to SVT, the police confirmed at noon Finnish time that the object was dangerous and that the police have taken it over. The police did not say in more detail what kind of object it was.

The object was found in the Västra Frölunda area in the southern part of Gothenburg. According to SVT, about 15 households were evacuated and a police bomb squad was sent to the scene.

The police have started a preliminary investigation into the incident.

On Friday the police had two tasks related to a potentially dangerous object in Gothenburg, one in the Nya Hovås area and the other in Västra Frölunda. Nya Hovås' object turned out to be an explosive, DN says.

According to DN, one of the tasks was at an address where a young person connected to criminal gangs lives. According to the police, it is still too early to say whether the cases are connected.

Previously this week in Stockholm and Gothenburg happened several explosions. There were two strong explosions in a row in Gothenburg after midnight on Wednesday, also in Frölunda.

Stockholm and its surrounding areas, on the other hand, exploded three times within a day on Monday and Tuesday.

The explosions damaged apartment buildings. One of the explosions in Stockholm caused minor injuries to 12 people.