NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Sweden had implemented an agreement to join NATO in the coming weeks. | Photo: EFE

In Istanbul, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this Sunday (4th) that Sweden has implemented an agreement to join NATO in the coming weeks.

Regarding the country’s early entry into the Alliance, he said that “we still have time to achieve it at the allies’ summit”, in Vilnius, on the next 11th and 12th of July.”What we saw is that Sweden implemented the agreement that the President Erdogan negotiated with Sweden and Finland at the Madrid (NATO) summit (in June 2022),” explained Stoltenberg.

According to him, since then, Sweden has changed its Constitution, strengthened anti-terrorist legislation and lifted its arms embargo. “It is now as easy to export military equipment from Sweden to Turkey as it is to any other NATO ally,” he said. .

Finland joined NATO in early April. Sweden, on the other hand, awaits the approval of Türkiye and Hungary. To promote the entry of the country, representatives of Turkey, Finland and Sweden will meet on July 12th.