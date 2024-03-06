Sweden | “I try not to think” – residents of Stockholm's Farsta Strand talk about life in the neighborhood of the explosion

In the Stockholm area, there were three explosions in about 24 hours since the beginning of the week. According to the residents of Farstra Strand, the area is peaceful.

Farsta Strand

The blue ones lights, “de blåa ljusen”, that's what the residents of the Farsta Strand neighborhood talk about on Wednesday morning. They knew how to expect them on Tuesday evening, when a loud explosion was heard from a nearby crab.

The explosion that happened around 9:30 on Tuesday evening damaged a house in the Farsta Strand district in the south of Stockholm.

The residents of Crab were evacuated using a ladder truck due to the risk of collapse. The explosion occurred on the top floor of the crab in the middle of the house. There is a risk of collapse in the stairwell.

House is owned by Familjebostäder, the rental housing company of the city of Stockholm.

Falmiljebostäder's security manager Per Tegel according to about 12 tenants were evacuated from the crab. According to him, the residents were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

According to Tegel, Familjebostäder does not yet know when the residents evacuated from their apartments can possibly return to their homes. Estimates will only become clear when the condition of the house has been checked. Until then, residents are responsible for their own temporary housing.

On Wednesday the staircase where the explosion took place has been cordoned off by the police.

When viewed from the front of the house, the damage caused by the explosion is hardly visible, but the window next to the door in the stairwell is broken and the glass has been replaced with a plywood sheet. Concrete blocks are resting in the yard.

When you step inside the stairs, the damage is visible. A ceiling panel has fallen from the suspended ceiling next to the stairwell into the middle of the corridor. In addition, a pile supporting the roof has been placed on the first landing of the stairwell.

On the backyard side of the house, the balcony window of one apartment on the top floor has been dislodged. One of the house's skylights also appears to have been broken.

Police has also isolated access to the upper floors due to the risk of the stairwell collapsing, but it has been reported previously that several doors were also destroyed due to the explosion.

The Swedish police have confirmed that they have made at least one arrest, but did not give details, such as the age of the arrested person. Aftonbladet according to the information, the arrested would be 14 years old.

The same living in the crab next to the house Ardwan Yousif says that he heard a loud bang in the evening. After that he couldn't sleep all night.

“We didn't see anything, but we did hear that something exploded,” says Yousif.

According to Yousif, the police were there in a few minutes and urged the neighbors who live in the other apartments of the house to stay indoors.

Yousif has lived in Farsta Strand with his family and father for about two years. The husband and child were traveling at the time of the explosion, Yousif says.

According to him, the area is peaceful. Although explosions have been in the news quite often in Sweden recently, Yousif didn't think that one could happen in his own backyard. According to him, the situation seems stressful.

Marja Palosuo Malmgren has lived in Farsta Strand for about six years. His apartment is about a hundred meters from the scene, but the explosion was also there.

“I had read that there was an explosion in Fagersjö the night before and in Lidingö the other night, so I immediately thought that it could be an explosion,” Palosuo Malmgren described his feelings after hearing the explosion.

He says that he had gone for a walk in the area just about an hour before the explosion.

According to Marja Palosuo Malmgren, the Farsta Strand residential area is a peaceful place to live.

In itself, according to him, the event did not come as a surprise, because unrest had happened elsewhere, but Farstra Strand is, according to him, a peaceful place to live.

“I think the Farsta region has been blackballed,” says Palosuo Malmgren.

Although the cases of violence are known, according to Palosuo Malmgren, they are not much discussed in the neighborhood.

“I try not to think,” says Palosuo Malmgren.

During 2023 in Sweden was reported of several shooting incidents in the Farsta district. In June 2023 A 15-year-old boy died and three people were injured in a shooting in the center of Farsta.

Stockholm three explosions took place in the area on Monday and Tuesday in different parts of the city.

The first explosion occurred on Monday evening in the Fagersjö district, about four kilometers northwest of Farsta Strand. Seven hours later, a little before four in the morning, an explosion occurred in Larsberg in Lidingö municipality.

According to the police, five people were slightly injured in the explosion in Fagersjö and two people in Tuesday's explosion in Larsberg.

According to Dagens Nyheter, the address of the apartment where the explosion took place in Larsberg is listed as a man connected to the Foxtrot criminal network.