Sweden | “I thought this couldn’t be true” – The ground collapsed under the E45 motorway due to a landslide in western Sweden, dozens were stuck in their cars

Swedish|The time or schedule for the repair of the E45 road cannot be estimated until all the damage has been examined. Motorists are advised to travel via the E6 motorway.

I collapsed due to landslides caused by heavy rains under the E45 highway near Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday afternoon, Swedish newspapers say Dagens Nyheter (DN) and Göteborgs-Posten and the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT.

It rained heavily in the area, especially on Sunday, and the rescue service was alerted in the afternoon about a landslide extending from Lilla Edet to the north of Länsi Götanmaa. The rescue service, the Swedish Transport Agency and the police are still surveying the damage.

– It seems that the road has been badly damaged, and the damage must be properly investigated before traffic on the road section can continue, Director of the Greater Gothenburg Rescue Service Niclas Fågelqvist told DN.

Swedish The Finnish Transport Agency according to the E45 is closed on the north side of the municipality of Lilla Edet. According to the rescue service, approximately 20–30 vehicles were stuck on the road due to water masses.

Fågelqvist told SVT around 20:30 Finnish time that the rescue service has helped those stranded in their vehicles.

The Finnish Transport Agency urges motorists to choose an alternative route for the time being, for example the E6 motorway.

According to the Swedish Transport Agency, it has not been possible to estimate the date or schedule for the repair of the E45 motorway so far.

DN’s interviewed Karl-Anders Arvidsson was one of those whose car got stuck in the body of water.

– I didn’t notice how much water was on the road when I started driving, so the car simply stopped, he told DN and continued that he tried to start the engine several times.

– When I started the car, I only had time to think that we have to get out of here, he said.

Arvidsson got help from an outsider who helped him open the car door. At that point, the water inside the car had risen to the height of Arvidsson’s waist.

– My phone fell and stopped working. I thought this can’t be true, he recounted the events.