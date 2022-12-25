Sunday, December 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | “I hate Finns”, said a Swede when a Finn asked to dance – Artist Markku Huovila has seen the change of Finnishness in Sweden

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in World Europe
0

Artist Markku Huovila has lived in Sweden for over 40 years. During them, the role of Finland and Finns in Sweden has completely changed.

Stockholm

The first ones the experiences in Sweden were shocking.

Markku Huovila was in his thirties and spent the evening in a nightclub in Sweden’s Borlänge.

He started talking to a woman who happened to be sitting next to him. During the break from the chat, the woman went dancing a few times. Encouraged by that, Huovilakin asked the woman to dance.

#Sweden #hate #Finns #Swede #Finn #asked #dance #Artist #Markku #Huovila #change #Finnishness #Sweden

See also  Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada ousted
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Corona, influenza A, influenza, and the common cold... How do you differentiate between symptoms?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result