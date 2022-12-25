Sweden | “I hate Finns”, said a Swede when a Finn asked to dance – Artist Markku Huovila has seen the change of Finnishness in Sweden

Artist Markku Huovila has lived in Sweden for over 40 years. During them, the role of Finland and Finns in Sweden has completely changed.

Stockholm

The first ones the experiences in Sweden were shocking.

Markku Huovila was in his thirties and spent the evening in a nightclub in Sweden’s Borlänge.

He started talking to a woman who happened to be sitting next to him. During the break from the chat, the woman went dancing a few times. Encouraged by that, Huovilakin asked the woman to dance.