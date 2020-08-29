Sweden Hundreds protest in the streets of Malmö, Sweden – police throwing stones and burning objects

Protesters set their tires on fire in the Rosengard neighborhood of Malmö on Friday night.

Swedish In Malmö, hundreds of people have rioted and burned scum in protests that began on Friday night. A small number of protesters have thrown police at burning objects and rocks, among other things.

The protests began after the burning of the Muslim shrine Koran in Malmö.

Earlier on Friday, Sweden handed over to the chairman of the Danish far-right party Rasmus to Paludan a two-year re-entry ban. He was to take part in an anti-Muslim demonstration in Malmö. Paluda asked the protesters to burn the Koran in protest.