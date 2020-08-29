Sweden Hundreds protest in the streets of Malmö, Sweden – police throwing stones and burning objects

Swedish In Malmö, hundreds of people have rioted and burned scum in protests that began on Friday night. Swedish broadcaster SVT says that fireworks have been shot in the streets, among other things.

A small number of protesters have thrown police at burning objects and rocks, among other things. In addition, police and rescue vehicles have been damaged. Several cars have also been set on fire.

According to police and the media, there have been about 300 protesters on the streets of Malmö.

SVT writes that at eleven o’clock in the evening, according to police, the situation was out of control. At eleven o’clock, no injuries had come to the attention of the police.

Protest began after the burning of the Muslim Shrine of the Koran in Malmö.

Many of SVT’s on-site interviewees told the channel they were upset about the situation and worried about how it would affect the image of Muslims.

Earlier on Friday, Sweden handed over to the chairman of the Danish far-right party Rasmus to Paludan a two-year re-entry ban. He was to take part in an anti-Muslim demonstration in Malmö. Paluda asked the protesters to burn the Koran in protest.

Malmö police told the news agency AFP that Paludan was believed to be violating Swedish law.

“There was also a risk,” that his behavior threatened society.