Sweden | Hundreds of cars stuck on the road in southern Sweden, the army was called to help

In southern Sweden, traffic was thrown into chaos due to a snowstorm on Wednesday.

3.1. 23:56 | Updated 0:26

in Sweden traffic drifted into complete chaos on Wednesday between Hörby and Kristianstad on road E22.

Among other things, the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT reported that possibly as many as 1,000 cars were stuck in a queue on the road due to difficult and snowy weather conditions. Also a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet told about it.

Some of the people had been in the cars since Wednesday morning.

Rescue operations and evacuations of people from cars were underway on Wednesday evening and the Swedish Defense Forces had also been called to help.

Several police vehicles and at least one ambulance that was transporting a patient had also been stuck.

During the day, the rescue efforts were not successful, because the road was blocked by cars. The plowing equipment also had difficulties, because more and more snow fell all the time.

People were advised to stay in cars and stay warm. The people stuck in the queue of cars interviewed by SVT said that they had neither water nor food with them. One driver interviewed by Aftonbladet said that by Wednesday evening he had already been in line for 11 hours.