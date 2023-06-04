Sweden | Hundreds demonstrated against NATO in Stockholm

Several flags of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were also visible at the demonstration.

Hundreds people took part in a demonstration in Stockholm on Sunday, where they opposed the military alliance NATO and the new terrorism law that came into force on Thursday. Several flags of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) were also visible at the demonstration.

The demonstration was organized by parties close to Swedish Kurdish groups. A representative of the Turkish presidential office warned on Tuesday that Turkey cannot accept “that PKK terrorists operate completely openly in Sweden” and called on the authorities to ban the demonstration.

Although Sweden, like other EU countries, has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization, demonstrations by its supporters are usually allowed.

At the same time as the demonstration On a visit to Turkey was the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Sweden has met the requirements for membership and should become a member of NATO as soon as possible.

Turkey and Hungary have not yet accepted Sweden’s membership.