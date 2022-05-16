Sweden HS visited the industrial city of Eskilstuna, where Sweden’s quick NATO decision divides opinions: “It feels like Sweden is being forced into something”

Eskilstuna

Eskilstunan strawberries and summer flowers are sold at the central market. Locals bask in a yellow metal chair on a sunny day.

It is Monday, and the Swedish government and parliament have decided to take the country to NATO. Sweden has changed, but everyday life is rolling.

Someone’s manka is ringing Sång till frriheten, Björn Afzelius Cuban leftist. Which is more appropriate, however, we are in a traditional industrial city where the labor movement has taken care of the patasocial democratic municipal policy.

Mayor Jimmy Jansson44, bursts out laughing.

“I swear, I didn’t order this!” Social Democrats Jansson squeaks.

Representative of the Moderate Coalition Jari Puustinen53, shakes next to.

Jimmy Jansson, a Social Democrat, and Jari Puustinen, a representative of the moderate coalition, are leading the municipality of Eskilstuna together with the Center Party. According to them, the parties are closer to each other than many would think. “We have the same goals, although the details are different,” says Puustinen.

Swedish Jansson and Puustinen, representing the two largest parties, jointly lead the municipality of Eskilstuna, which is a rarity in the Swedish political arena.

The tradition of purple governments is not known in Sweden. Now NATO has brought the parties a little closer together.

As a sign of cooperation with the Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and opposition leader, moderate coalition Ulf Kristersson held a joint press conference on Monday in which they said the government and parliament would take Sweden to NATO.

The Moderate Coalition Party has long supported joining NATO. So are they upset that it was the demars who made the decision?

“I don’t care who made the decision, as long as it came to be made. However, extensive support was found for it, ”says Puustinen.

For the Social Democrats, the choice has been more difficult. Jansson says he has personally taken a positive view of defense co-operation, but there are many in the party for whom the decision hurts.

“It’s an identity crisis. Many Social Democrats understand why the decision had to be made, but it hurts, ”says Jansson.

Question NATO is also causing pain to citizens.

Eskilstuna is crossed by a river whose surface rises so close to the streets that there is little room for flooding.

A man pops out of the river. Diving suit Magnus Bergman is investigating the concrete structures of bridges. At the same time, he has spotted at least fifty bikes and a dozen park benches from the riverbed.

Bergman’s colleague Jimmy Grönlund supervises diving on the edge of the rotvall. He begins to rub his beard with his hand when he hears the word NATO. Vote to hear through genuine concern.

“It’s not a simple decision,” Grönlund says.

Jimmy Grönlund assisted the diver Magnus Bergmania. According to Grönlund, a referendum should have been held on NATO. He would still have voted in favor of joining.

Sweden is used to discussing all topics. Now the NATO process has taken place so quickly that a large part of the people has not even had time to get involved, Grönlund says. Many seem to be missing lunch to have a conversation.

“It feels like Sweden has been forced into something we might not have even wanted.”

According to Grönlund, a referendum should have been held on NATO. Nevertheless, Grönlund sees joining the military alliance as something that needs to be done.

“If I had voted, I would have voted yes to NATO.”

At the market media students spend time before school starts Alec Mustaffa18, and Hampus Kroné19, with friends.

Many respondents have politely refused to be interviewed, citing either hurried schedules or incomplete information, but Mustaffa and Kroné are happy to throw themselves into the NATO debate.

Kroné thinks the idea of ​​NATO brings security, while Mustaffa thinks NATO membership feels insecure. The possible consequences are frightening.

According to Mustaffa, Sweden’s NATO application feels like a spontaneous reaction to Russia’s actions. The decision feels hasty.

“Politicians chose this, not the people. Although the majority of the population is probably in favor of joining NATO, ”says Mustaffa.

Hampus Kroné and Alec Mustaffa study aesthetics and media at Eskilstuna. They disagree on whether NATO membership is safe or insecure. According to young people, many are interested in the NATO debate, but they have little means of influencing it.

Municipal leaders Jansson and Puustinen themselves are surprised at the pace at which NATO decisions have been reached in both Finland and Sweden.

However, they did not see a need for a referendum. The government has a mandate to make such decisions, municipal politicians say.

When browsing the Swedish news media, it can be seen that the NATO issue has also been dealt with critically.

In Finland, those who oppose joining NATO are easily branded as putinists. There are no signs of that in Sweden, mayors say.

In the end, only the Left Party and the Environmental Party opposed the decision in the Swedish Parliament.

In Sweden parliamentary elections will be held in the autumn. Puustinen and Jansson do not believe that NATO will become a partition party. Sweden has other concerns, such as crime and the economy, that need to be addressed.

Eskilstuna has also made headlines due to shooting incidents and drug problems. Gang violence is a grief closer to Russia.

“In this situation, the parties should reduce the quarrel and look for solutions together. It will be interesting to see how voters react to it and which parties will benefit from it, ”says Jansson.

In Sweden it is also being considered whether Sweden would ever have started a NATO debate without Finland’s help. Leaning on his walking stick in the market Marko Liikala49, states that applying to NATO is stupid because it does not seem to be Sweden’s own decision.

“Sweden does not know itself, so it is after Finland,” says Liikala.

According to Marko Liikala, Sweden is following Finland in NATO membership and did not actually make the decision itself.

There are a lot of Swedish Finns in Eskilstuna. According to Liikala, there are differences in attitudes towards Russia based on whether or not there is a Finnish background.

According to Liikala, people with a Finnish background are ready to go to war if they need to. The Swedes go into hiding, Liikala says.

Municipal leaders disagree. The will to defend the country is strong all over the country. Interest hemorrhage that is, the rise of local defense forces has risen significantly.

General conscription was abolished in Sweden in 2010 and reinstated in 2017, but on a small scale. The outbreak of war in Ukraine has affected both Mustaffa’s and Kroné’s thoughts on the military, but to the contrary.

Kroné wants to visit the army, and Russia’s actions in Ukraine only reinforced that desire. He wants to learn to defend the country.

Instead, Mustaffa says his military reflections rushed to the outbreak of war. The horrors of war became much more concrete.

“My father is from Syria. I know that war is risky and dangerous. Let those who dare and are able to go into the army, ”says Mustaffa.

Jansson and Puustinen believes that the NATO decision will not change Sweden’s identity. In their view, Sweden can still be a defender of democracy and peace, even if it belongs to a military alliance.

On the other hand, one may ask how neutral a country that makes weapons for wars waged by others can be called. The Swedish arms industry is a large-scale business that is likely to only benefit from NATO membership, as Puustinen points out.

“Have we really been as impartial as we can tell?” Jansson asks.

Diving Supervisor Grönlund considers the NATO application to be a shock to Swedish identity. He turns his head.

However, more than the Swedish national feeling, Grönlund is worried about Russia’s reaction to Sweden’s NATO membership. What if World War III breaks out? What if you have to leave your home and become a refugee yourself? What if someone detonates a nuclear weapon?

Grönlund regrets that the reflection may sound selfish. After all, Sweden is not in any trouble here, but the real tragedy is happening in Ukraine.

“It’s just what their children think. My oldest is 19, my youngest is 12. The question is whether everything will go better or worse with NATO. ”