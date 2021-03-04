Sweden HS at the scene of a knife attack in Sweden: Locals say the violence lasted about a quarter, not being investigated “currently” as a terrorist act

The attack is being investigated as attempted murder, which may have a terrorist motive. HS correspondent Jussi Sippola traveled to Vetlanda, where a police patrol toured to create a sense of security for the residents of the small town.

Three people were fatally injured in a stab in Wednesday in the small town of Vetlanda in Sweden. Authorities are investigating an attack that resulted in injuring eight people as attempted murder.

Earlier, the Swedish authorities said that the terrorist motive is being investigated. However, at about one o’clock Finnish time, prosecutor Adam Rullman stated, according to Swedish media, that the case was not “currently” investigated as a terrorist act.

“Right now, the criminal title of the investigation is attempted murder. Whatever the motive, it is very important to study it, ”he said, according to Aftonbladet.

Aftonbladet magazine according to the descriptions he received, the suspected attacker was a 22-year-old man who had come to Sweden from Afghanistan in 2018. Police stopped the man by shooting him in the leg.

Dagens Nyheter magazine three of those stabbed are in a life-threatening condition, while the other two are said to be “seriously injured”. The suspected attacker is one of eight injured.

Vetlandaan HS correspondent for HS arrived on Thursday morning Jussi Sippola said at noon Finnish time that the atmosphere in Vetlanda, which has about 13,000 inhabitants, was quiet.

“There is a very calm atmosphere here. Nothing really tells about a suspected act of terrorism other than that there are quite a few cops here, ”Sippola said.

According to Sippola, a few police patrols toured the city center and tried to create a sense of security with their presence.

“People here are talking about how this can happen in such a small place. One local described that almost everyone here knows each other. This is a very dense community, ”said Sippola, about 220 kilometers east of Gothenburg.

According to Sippola, there is a lively debate in the city about what the perpetrator’s possible motive has been and whether all the victims have been randomly selected. More information is expected from the authorities at a press conference in the afternoon.

According to Sippola, the attack lasted only about a quarter of an hour, during which time the perpetrator had moved over a fairly wide area.

Aftonbladetin according to the suspect in the attack has been a “familiar face” in the street scene of Vetlanda. Some interviewees described him as being “in bad shape”.

Authorities say the man has received some convictions for mild drug offenses, such as cannabis use.

Police are investigating the scene of Wednesday’s attack in Vetlanda.­

Police received a report of stabbings at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the first attack took place inside the Pressbyrån kiosk, from where the suspect continued.

Police were told to investigate the incidents at five different crime scenes. According to Swedish media, the suspect’s home was searched late Wednesday.

In addition to the local police, the attack is being investigated by the Swedish security police Säpo.

According to preliminary information, the authorities will hold a press conference on the attack today, Thursday, at 4 pm Finnish time, Aftonbladet says.

Many Swedish politicians took a stand on the attack right on Wednesday.

“I condemn this horrific act,” the Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said the news agency TT and stressed the unity of society in facing the issue.

Also the Minister of the Interior, representing the Social Democrats Mikael Damberg called the events appalling and said his thoughts were with the victims and their loved ones.

“Right now, it is unclear what exactly has happened and what the motive was,” the minister said, according to Aftonbladet.

Chairman of the right-wing Swedish Democrats Jimmie Åkesson said the events on Twitter were appalling. He wrote that the fact that the police are investigating the matter as a suspected terrorist offense is reminiscent of “how vulnerable our society is”.

Terrorist offenses have traditionally been rare in Sweden. However, since 2010, at least seven acts or plans with a suspected terrorist motive have been seen, according to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia. in combination.

In 2010, a man with an Iraqi background detonated two bombs in central Stockholm. The perpetrator died in the attack, in addition to which two people were injured. According to Säpo, it was an Islamist terrorist attack.

In 2017, a man from Uzbekistan drove a truck over people in central Stockholm. Five people died and fourteen were seriously injured. The author was reported to have shown his support for the extremist organization Isis.