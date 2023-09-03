Sweden | Heavy floods have started to recede in central Sweden

Train services may be partially interrupted until Tuesday morning.

in central Sweden Saturday’s rains have caused heavy flooding. However, the continuous rain has stopped.

According to the authorities in Västerås, located along the Svartån River, the water is now starting to recede, which could cause landslides.

The Swedish Transport Agency by Train services between Uppsala and Sala and Västerås and Ängelsberg have been suspended due to flooding. According to the Finnish Transport Agency’s estimate, train traffic could be restored on Tuesday morning.

According to the risk management manager of the city of Västerås, this amount of water has not been seen in the Svartån river for more than 35 years.