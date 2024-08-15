Monkeypox: Sweden’s first case outside Africa

The Swedish Public Health Agency has recorded what it says is the first case of a new contagious variant of mpox, known as monkeypoxoutside the African continent.

The person was infected during a stay in an area of ​​Africa where there is currently a Major outbreak of mpox Clade 1the agency said, according to reports from ‘BBC’.

The news comes just hours after the World Health Organization Health (WHO) has declared the MPOX outbreak in parts of Africa a public health emergency of international concern.

At least 450 people died during an initial outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the disease has since spread to areas of Central and East Africa.