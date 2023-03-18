Sunday, March 19, 2023
Sweden | Haavisto talked on the phone with the Swedish Foreign Minister

March 18, 2023
Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto described the discussion as good in a tweet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Vihr) has talked on the phone with the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström with. Haavisto describes the discussion as good for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a tweet.

We will work together to ensure that Sweden and Finland can both be NATO member countries before the Vilnius summit, says Haavisto in a tweet.

Turkey announced this week that it is ready to ratify Finland’s membership. Hungary, on the other hand, is scheduled to vote on Finland’s membership on March 27.

However, neither country has announced when they could ratify Sweden’s NATO membership.


