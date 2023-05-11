Sweden | Haavisto on Sweden’s NATO membership: The Vilnius meeting has been loaded with maximum pressure

Outgoing foreign minister Pekka Haavisto will visit Sweden, where it is believed that the country’s NATO membership will be realized in July.

Stockholm

Swedish The decisive moments of NATO membership are at hand.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto met the Swedish foreign minister in Stockholm on Thursday Tobias Billströmand the topic of discussion was naturally Sweden’s NATO membership.

According to Haavisto, Sweden is still strongly confident that the country will become a NATO member by the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The summit will be held on the 11th–12th. July.

If Sweden does not become a member of NATO at that time, it is difficult to predict when membership could be realized.

“If membership does not materialize, a certain momentum that has been built up to the Vilnius Summit will be lost. Maximum pressure has been applied to that moment so that Sweden can become a member. All NATO countries are working towards it. Finland is ready to do everything,” Haavisto told the Finnish media in Stockholm.

According to Haavisto, the elections held this weekend in Turkey are important for Sweden’s membership. According to Haavisto, a meeting between Turkey, Finland and Sweden is planned after the elections in Turkey.

“Of course, if there is any unrest related to the Turkish elections, it could delay Turkey’s decision-making ability.”

Turkey furthermore, Hungary has not ratified Sweden’s membership. Haavisto believes that Hungary’s ratification will take place immediately after Turkey’s decision.

According to Haavisto, there have been two things that have rubbed off on the relationship between Turkey and Sweden: the issue of terrorism and the Koran burning incident.

According to Haavisto, Sweden has now done everything that Turkey, Sweden and Finland jointly agreed on in their memorandum of understanding. The latest step was Sweden’s new terrorism laws, which were approved by the country’s Diet and will come into force in June.

On the other hand, the Koran burning case was a surprising event, which also became significant because of the upcoming elections in Turkey.

“Turkey is strict in protecting Islam, and the Turkish government had the opportunity to use this as an election issue for the general public,” says Haavisto.

Haavisto is the outgoing foreign minister, whose term the pandemic, the war and the NATO process have led to a closer relationship between Finland and Sweden.

“I have had excellent cooperation with the foreign minister Ann Linden that with Tobias Billström. The pandemic actually welded all the Nordic countries together, and we had weekly meetings. And this NATO exercise has of course brought Finland and Sweden extremely close to each other,” says Haavisto.

Haaviston’s visit to Stockholm lasts from Thursday to Sunday. The foreign minister participates in, among other things, the informal Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers, which is also attended by the Hungarian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleban.

The official program also includes the possibility to watch the Eurovision Song Contest at the hotel on Saturday evening.