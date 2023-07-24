Sweden: disobeyed police, Greta Thunberg on trial

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to be tried on charges of disobeying the police during a demonstration last month in Malmo, during which demonstrators blocked the port. Thunberg will appear before the city court at 11:30 am Italian time. The 20-year-old “took part in a demonstration that disrupted traffic” and “refused to obey police orders to leave the site”, reads the prosecution document, which was seen by France Presse.

Greta Thunberg on trial, what risks

Thunberg faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison but prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen explained to France Presse that guilty verdicts for these kinds of charges usually end with a fine. The demonstration, organized by the environmental activist group “Ta tillbaka framtiden” (Reclaim the Future), had tried to block the entrance and exit of the port of Malmo to protest against the use of fossil fuels.

“We choose not to be spectators and instead physically shut down the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future,” Thunberg wrote in an Instagram post at the time. The young activist instead responded to the police accusations with a no comment.

