Sweden Gothenburg primary school dress code is buzzing in Sweden: no college pants, no macho clothes

The principal urged students to dress “appropriately”.

In Sweden has become a nationwide topic of conversation the costume code prescribed by the Gothenburg principal. Several Swedish media reported on Tuesday that the principal has banned students from college pants, shoulder bags and “macho clothing”.

Principal Sebastian Nyrén Vanneryr urged Jensen in a message to elementary school students and guardians to avoid clothing associated with “machoculture, exclusion, and crime”.

From now on, students should dress “appropriately,” he said, among other things Aftonbladet. Thus, for example, college trousers, ie in Swedish, do not include business clothes mjukisbyxor.

Jensen is a company that Svenska Dagbladetin according to run schools in nine locations in Sweden. However, the fuss only affects the Gothenburg school.

Jensen [koulu] is not for everyone, but if you share our views on what is important, you will generally feel very comfortable here, ”Rector Nyrén Vanneryr ended his controversial message.

Dress code there was a stir in Sweden because it is considered unequal to students.

Also the Swedish Minister of Education Anna Ekström has taken a stand.

“If we start to have schools in Sweden where children who dress in a certain way, from a certain background or live in certain districts do not feel welcome, then it has failed that school is in fact a way to unite Sweden,” Ekström said on Tuesday Dagens Nyheterille.

“Those in whose hands society has trusted school operations have a duty to welcome all students.”