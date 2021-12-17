Sweden Gävle’s straw stand, which had been at peace for a long time, was burned to the ground at night

The 13-meter buck is known for being often destroyed soon after piling up.

Swedish A huge straw stand to be erected in Gävle city center every year burned to the ground the night before Friday, say Aftonbladet and SVT.

Gävle straw stand in 2015.

The 13-meter-high buck is known for being often destroyed soon after piling up. Most often, the cause of the destruction has been arson.

However, now since 1966, the stand erected on the Gävle market has been at peace for an exceptionally long time, up to five years.

Aftonbladetin according to the police and the rescue service received a notification at 3.37 that the world-famous straw man was set on fire.

“The situation is largely over the second the alarm is issued. The straw burns like a starburst, the fire travels so bright, ”says the director of the rescue service Thomas Fahlstedt Aftobladetille.

When the firefighters finally got to the buck, nothing could be done anymore. All that was left was the dark support frame of the goat and small flames.

Eyewitnesses according to the fire, a tall, athletic-looking man in dark clothes had left the scene after the fire broke out.

According to police, the man had told the eyewitness when he left the scene that he did not have a lighter with him.

After receiving the alarm, police began investigating the vicinity of the scene and soon found a 40-year-old man with black eyelids in his hands who matched the eyewitness description.

Gävlen the straw man had been allowed to be at peace for an exceptionally long time before the tragic events of Friday. The buck had broken a record last weekend after it had been unburned for more than five years.

The last time the buck was destroyed was in 2016. At that time, the buck was 50 years old, in honor of which a big birthday party had been held for it. Just hours after the party, someone went to flicker into the flames of a goat.