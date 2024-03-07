Friday, March 8, 2024
Sweden | Four were arrested in the Stockholm area on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act

March 7, 2024
According to Säpo, the case has connections to extremist Islamist activities and organized crime.

Swedish security police Säpo has arrested four people in Stockholm on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. According to Säpo, the case has connections to extremist Islamist activities and organized crime.

Säpo said in his statement on Thursday that the arrests had been made in cooperation with the police in the Stockholm area. During the raids, house searches were also carried out at several locations.

According to the police, it was not possible to say more about the arrests on Thursday due to investigative reasons.

Evening newspaper Expressen's According to the report, the residents of Tyresö, located south of Stockholm, had heard numerous loud bangs when the police raided the premises of an Islamist organization in the area. According to the residents, the explosions were probably from police stun grenades.

