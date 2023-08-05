Sweden | Four police officers were injured in a demonstration that got out of hand in Stockholm

56 people needed hospital treatment after Thursday’s demonstration. There were four police officers and one journalist.

Thursday Violent riots broke out in Järvafältet, outside Stockholm, during the Eritrean Cultural Festival, when protesters stormed the scene.

The demonstrators had applied for permission from the police, but in the end more people arrived than announced.

The police have decided to cancel other demonstrations planned for the festival, he says Dagens Nyheter.

According to Dagens Nyheter, 56 people needed hospital treatment due to the riots, and a hundred people were arrested. One person has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Four policemen are also among the injured, says the deputy head of the department Maria Sundström for DN.

About what happened journalist who went to report Ahmed Alzayyan45, was pepper-sprayed in the middle of the chaos, says Dagens Nyheter in its second article.

In a live broadcast on the Facebook page of the Arabic-language media that he represents, Alzayan ended up in the middle of protesters fleeing from the police. The police pushed him to the ground and sprayed him with pepper spray.

“They continued spraying even though I was lying on the ground. The police said: Stop talking and look at the sky, the rain will wash your eyes,” Alzayyan tells DN.

He also needed hospital treatment after the events.

Thursday night the police said they had stopped many people trying to get to Stockholm from abroad at the border. Having told about it according to SVT people from many countries came to the demonstration.

The second day of the festival, Friday, has passed peacefully, and there were no protesters. The police have followed the incident with several units.

Eritrea is a closed dictatorship in East Africa. The country’s human rights situation is bad, and there is, for example, no free flow of information. The protesters have called the cultural festival they protested a “propaganda festival”.

A country with less than four million inhabitants is led by a president Isaias Afewerki, which has been in power for about 30 years.