Saturday, June 10, 2023
Sweden | Four people shot in Stockholm, two suspects arrested

June 10, 2023
The police first received information about the two wounded in the shooting, but soon found the other two victims near the crime scene.

Four a person has been shot in Farsta in southern Stockholm, the police say. The severity of the injured’s injuries is not yet clear. Due to the incident, two people have been arrested who tried to flee the scene in a car.

The alarm about a shooting near the metro station came to the police in the evening local time. The police have cordoned off the crime scene and other areas in Farsta.

To prevent the escape of the perpetrators, the police have prevented the subway from stopping at the Farsta station.

Around the clock in the Stockholm area, a total of seven people have been shot. On Friday evening, two people were shot in Solna, north of Stockholm, and one in Jordbro, south of the city. None of them were seriously injured.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for Jordbro’s act. He is suspected of attempted murder.

