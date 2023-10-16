Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl, Patrick Huljina

Highest terror alert level in the Belgian capital Brussels. A man shot around and fled. There are two dead. All news in the ticker.

Update from October 16th, 11:59 p.m.: There are still almost 35,000 football fans in the King Baudoin Stadium. The security forces are now preparing loudly De Standard for the evacuation. Fans in stands 1 and 4 are therefore allowed to go towards the exit. The almost 700 Swedish fans will later be taken to a safe place with a police escort. The head of the Belgian Football Association said the evacuation took longer because “the authorities didn’t want to take any risks.” There were rumors that should have been checked first. The police did an “excellent job”.

The European Football Union has now officially confirmed the cancellation of the qualifying game for the 2024 European Championship between Belgium and Sweden. After a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels in the evening, the decision was made to cancel the game after consultation with both teams and the local police authorities, the continental association announced on Monday evening. Further communications would be made in due course. It initially remained unclear whether and when the game would be rescheduled.

Swedish fans wait in the stands after the European Championship qualifier was abandoned. © Geert Vanden Wijngaert/dpa

Update from October 16th, 11:55 p.m.: Among many other politicians, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also commented on the crime. She addressed Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson via Twitter “and the Swedish people, who lost two of their compatriots in the cowardly attack in Brussels this evening. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”

Video on Brussels terror: Authorities identify suspected motive

Update from October 16th, 11:41 p.m.: The Belgian crisis center is now also citing this Online video of the alleged perpetrator: “This message was recorded by a person who identifies themselves as the attacker. He says he was inspired by the Islamic State. The statement cited the Swedish nationality of the victims as a possible motive for the crime,” the crisis center said via Twitter. Because of these claims, “urgent security measures have been taken to best protect Swedish fans.”

Update from October 16th, 11:28 p.m.: The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that two people of Swedish nationality were killed in the crime. In addition, another person from Sweden was shot and seriously injured. This is being treated in hospital. The perpetrator is still on the run.

Brussels in shock: video of suspected perpetrator circulates

Update from October 16th, 11:24 p.m.: A video is circulating on social media in which the alleged perpetrator apparently comments on the crime in Brussels. “I come from the Islamic State, we live and die for our religion,” he says loudly Republica in the clip. He should also say the words: “Now we have taken revenge on the Swedes.” This would be in line with the statement by the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office that the crime was not directly related to the situation in Israel and Gaza. It has not been confirmed that the perpetrator can be seen on the video. It is also not clear when the clip was recorded.

Update from October 16th, 11:11 p.m.: The football fans in the King Baudoin Stadium can no longer leave the arena. This is done for your own safety. According to a report by De Standaard, the situation in the stadium is calm.

Terror alarm in Brussels: Federal prosecutor’s office gives initial details

Update from October 16th, 11:06 p.m.: The perpetrator has apparently been identified – but is still on the run. That reports sudinfo citing the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Belgium. The paper had previously reported that the perpetrator was known to the authorities because of his radicalization.

According to the report, in an initial press conference, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced that, as of now, there is no connection with the situation in Israel and Palestine. Accordingly, the perpetrator claimed in his message distributed on social media that he had specifically targeted people with Swedish citizenship.

According to current information, two people died in the attack. Both are Swedes. A taxi driver was also seriously injured.

Police patrol outside the King Baudouin Stadium after a match between Belgium and Sweden was interrupted following a shooting in central Brussels. © Sylvain Plazy/dpa

Update from October 16th, 10:39 p.m.: Meanwhile, the police continue to search for the fugitive perpetrator. The Ijzer subway station near the crime scene became noisy De Standard closed. The police stop cars on the small ring road. Loud sudinfo Roi Baudouin and Heyzel train stations are also closed.

Terror alarm in Brussels: European Championship qualifying game canceled

Update from October 16th, 10:14 p.m.: The European Championship qualifier between Belgium and Sweden in Brussels has now been canceled. The stadium spokesman confirmed this. Accordingly, the players did not want to continue the game after the interruption.

According to data from sudinfo However, the stadium gates have been closed – so fans apparently cannot leave the arena. The background is that there are fears that fans could be in danger because of the fleeing perpetrator. The National Crisis Center also confirmed this indirectly via Twitter. It says: “Efforts are being made to escort fans out of the stadium in a safe manner,” the chairman of the Swedish Football Association said De Standard: “Nobody knows how long this will last, but the police have said that this stadium is the safest.” The players were only informed about the incident at halftime. “Stopping was the best solution,” Frederik Reinfeldt continued.

Update from October 16th, 10:12 p.m.: The investigation is ongoing, a police spokeswoman said in the evening. Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the perpetrator was still being sought. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called on Brussels residents to be vigilant. Belgian EU Council President Charles Michel wrote on X: “The heart of Europe is being hit by violence. My condolences go out to the families of the victims of the deadly attack in the center of Brussels.”

Suspicion of terrorism in Brussels: perpetrators still on the run

Update from October 16th, 9:57 p.m.: The perpetrator is loud sudinfo still on the run. Border controls between Belgium and France have been strengthened. While terror alert level 4 (highest level) has been declared in Brussels, alert level 3 applies throughout Belgium.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Football Association has apparently requested that the game between Belgium and Sweden in Brussels be canceled.

According to witnesses, the perpetrator shouted “Allahu akbar” during the crime, reports sudinfo.

Highest terror alert level issued in Brussels

Update from October 16th, 9:57 p.m.: In response to the shootings in Brussels, the highest terror alert level 4 was issued throughout the city. The perpetrator is apparently still on the run. “Active vigilance is required. Avoid unnecessary movements,” writes the Belgian National Crisis Center.

Suspicion of terrorism in Brussels: perpetrator shoots around with a military weapon and flees

First report: Several shots were fired in the Belgian capital Brussels on Monday evening. As several Belgian newspapers reported, citing the police, two people are said to have been killed. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokeswoman said in the evening. According to the Belgian news agency Belga, there have been no arrests yet.

According to initial information, the incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. near Sainctelette Square in downtown Brussels, among other reports De Tijd. Video footage from a resident is said to show a man wearing an orange jacket arriving and dismounting on a scooter. He is then said to have opened fire at close range with a military weapon. According to the Belgian newspaper sudinfo The perpetrator shot at a car where there were two Swedish football fans wearing national jerseys.

Shots in Brussels: Police officers stand at the crime scene. © Hatim Kaghat/dpa

When several people fled into a house entrance, he is said to have chased them and shot them. The police did not initially confirm this information.

Shots in Brussels: two people killed

On X (formerly Twitter) the Belgian Crisis Center writes: “There was a shooting in Brussels this evening. There are victims. Out of respect for them, we ask that you do not share any images or videos related to this incident.”

According to the Swedish state broadcaster SVT, the two victims are said to be from Sweden. According to several media reports, they were said to have worn jerseys from their national team. The Belgian national team will play against Sweden in Brussels on Monday evening. It is currently unclear whether there is a connection between the attack and the football game.

Terror in Brussels: Perpetrator probably identifies himself as an IS member

Like the Belgian newspaper Sudinfo further reported, the alleged perpetrator is said to have spread a video message on social media. In it he is said to have claimed that he was a member of ISIS. He said he shot three people to “avenge the Muslims.” This information could not initially be further verified.