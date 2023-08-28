Sweden | Extremist Islamic terrorists call for attacks against Sweden in a video – Kristersson: “There are a huge number of threats”

A group linked to the terrorist organization al-Qaeda named Koran-burners and policemen as the targets of the attacks.

to Sweden further evidence of the terrorist threat was received on Monday, when a group linked to the extreme Islamic terrorist organization al-Qaeda published a video inciting acts of violence.

Swedish Broadcasting Corporation In the Ekot program was told about a video that calls for attacks especially against people who burn Korans and Swedish police officers.

“I have been informed specifically about this,” said the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson Monday evening at a press conference Svenska Dagbladet according to the magazine.

“It reinforces the image we have formed that there are a huge number of threats,” Kristersson continued.

Swedish raised its terrorism threat level from three to four in mid-August. The scale has five steps.

It is above all about the threat of violent Islamism. Repeated Koran burning cases have significantly increased anti-Sweden in the Muslim world.