Sweden | Explosion in a residential area near Uppsala – Aftonbladet: The event is related to the “Kurdish fox”

The explosion happened late Saturday night. One person was transported to the hospital.

Uppsala An explosion occurred late Saturday evening in an apartment located in the nearby Lövstalöt small house area. The person who was in the apartment at the time of the incident was slightly injured and was transported to the hospital.

They talk about it, among other things Dagens Nyheter, Aftonbladet and Expressen.

According to information from Aftonbladet, the explosion has connections to a gang boss known as “Kurkurtik”. to Rawa Majid. According to the newspaper, the police have been monitoring the apartment where the explosion happened for some time. Aftonbladet also writes that a minor suspected of a drug crime has been arrested.

The explosion led to a large-scale police operation, and the police bomb squad was called to the scene to find out the cause of the explosion.

Police spokesperson Roland Komaromi told Aftonbladet that the police are not yet confirming the claim that the case is related to Majid.

“We are investigating all possible leads, but it is too early to confirm that the case is connected (to Majid),” Komaromi said.

Recently, there have been several police missions related to violence and gang crime in Uppsala. However, the police did not confirm to Dagens Nyheter whether the tasks were focused on Lövstalöt’s residential area.

