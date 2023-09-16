Sweden | Ex-ambassador: Turkey is unlikely to hand over the “Kurdish fox” considered a key figure in gang violence

Sweden’s ex-ambassador assessed to a Swedish newspaper that the “Kurdish person” has good relations with political actors in Turkey.

Turkey will hardly hand over a known gang criminal who is believed to be one of the key figures in Sweden’s cycle of gang violence, says Sweden’s former ambassador to Turkey For Dagens Nyheter.

The Swedish police believe that the man known as “Kurkid” runs the Foxtrot criminal network from Turkey. He was arrested on Monday in Sweden for the third time in absentia on suspicion of a serious drug crime.

According to media reports, the man is also believed to be linked to shootings seen in Uppsala in recent days, the scale of which has been described by the Swedish police unprecedented. Dagens Nyheterin according to the information, the cycle of violence is caused by Foxtrot’s internal disputes and violations.

Network the man who led it has bought himself Turkish citizenship, making it difficult to extradite him.

“Just like Sweden, Turkey also does not want to hand over its citizens. But the tricky thing for Turkey is that due to economic interests, the country offers the opportunity to acquire citizenship by investing a certain amount of money in the country”, says the former ambassador Michael Sahl For Dagens Nyheter.

According to Sahlini, this has offered Russian oligarchs and wealthy criminals, among others, the opportunity to buy Turkish citizenship. The “Kurdish Fox” was also granted citizenship, even though the Turkish authorities knew that the man was internationally wanted.

“It should mean that, in addition to money, he has good political contacts in Turkey,” the ambassador estimated for the newspaper.

Sahlin also believes that the issue is also linked to Sweden’s NATO membership, which Turkey has still not ratified.

“I don’t think they’re going to offer us anything if they don’t get something in return,” he said.

The Foxtrot network is believed to be linked to several murders, explosions and other acts of violence in Sweden.