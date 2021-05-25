Sweden #EIT #Swedish #intelligence #laws #violate #citizens #privacy

The EIT considers that the Swedish Intelligence Act violates Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which concerns the protection of private and family life.

Stockholm

Swedish intelligence laws violate citizens’ privacy and should therefore be amended, whereas the European Court of Human Rights (EIT).

In its judgment on Tuesday, the EIT ruled that Swedish intelligence law violated the European Convention on Human Rights Article 8on the protection of private and family life.

In The Intelligence Act, which entered into force in 2009, allows the Swedish Communications Intelligence Agency (FRA) to monitor all network traffic passing through Sweden, such as the use of the Internet. For example, a large part of the network traffic leaving Finland to the world passes through Sweden.

According to the court, there are three shortcomings in Swedish law relating to the sharing of information with other states, the deletion of information and the retroactive interpretation of the law.

Swedish intelligence laws ended up in the EIT almost 13 years ago when they were complained about by the Swedish organization Centrum för rättvisa. The purpose of the complaint was to find out how the legal protection of individuals is guaranteed in a situation where the state can secretly monitor the communications of citizens.

Director of the Centrum för rättvisan Fredrik Bergman considers the judgment of the EIT to be important.

“Signal intelligence can be a useful tool to map and detect external threats to the country. At the same time, it is important that such activities take place with respect for the fundamental rights of individuals, ”Bergman said in a press release.