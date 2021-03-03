At least eight people were injured after being attacked by a man carrying a knife in the center of the city of Vetlanda, southern Sweden. What was initially considered a homicidal act was considered by the authorities as a terrorist act. The attacker was neutralized by the police at the time of the events.

Eight people were injured this Wednesday, March 3, in Vetlanda, Sweden. The events occurred around 3:00 pm, local time, when a 20-year-old man attacked a group of random citizens with a knife.

Initially, the events were interpreted as a homicidal act, but later they were considered as an alleged terrorist attack, according to the local newspaper ‘Aftonbladet’. According to the SOS Alarm emergency services, all the people, some seriously ill, were transferred to hospitals.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven condemned the incident: “We face such heinous acts with our society,” he told the ‘TT’ news agency.

For his part, the Swedish Interior Minister, Mikael Damberg, described the event as “horrible” in a statement. “At this time it is not totally clear what has happened and what the reasons are,” he added.

According to the regional police spokesman, Thomas Agnevik, the alleged perpetrator, who was shot back by the authorities at the scene, was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital where he is stable. The man was previously known to police for minor offenses, Agnevik said.

The police assured that there are no indications that the detainee acted in the company of other people and stressed that the situation is currently “under control.” Security forces cordoned off various areas of the city center – including the central station – and rail traffic in the city was temporarily suspended.

This is not the first time that the country has experienced a terrorist attack. In April 2017, a radical Islamist rammed a truck into a crowd of shoppers on a busy street in central Stockholm, killing five people before crashing into a department store. He was arrested and later sentenced to life imprisonment.

With Reuters and EFE