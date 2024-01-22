Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Sweden | Ebba Andersson was chosen as the best athlete of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sweden | Ebba Andersson was chosen as the best athlete of the year

The cross-country skier received the honor from Switzerland from his hotel room.

in Sweden cross country skier Ebba Andersson has been chosen as the best athlete of the year at the country's sports gala. The winner of the evening's main prize, the so-called Jerringpriset, is voted by the public.

“This shows how special a place cross-country skiing has in the hearts of Swedes,” Andersson said on the broadcast of the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT.

Andersson, 26, won the 30-kilometer traditional and combined skiing championships at the Planica World Championships in Slovenia last year. In Planica, he completed his medal collection with two more WC bronzes.

Andersson was not present at the sports gala because the award was given in the middle of the competition season. Instead, he accepted the honor from his hotel room in Switzerland.

However, according to his own words, Andersson would not have believed that his love for skiing would reach him by Armand Duplantis to the heights.

Sweden's 24-year-old pole vault star Duplantis was awarded the male athlete of the year at the gala. In 2023, Duplantis improved his own world record twice and also won the world championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Swimmer Sarah Sjostrom on the other hand, was chosen as female athlete of the year for the second year in a row.

