The Swedish Parliament does not rule out a war with Russia in the future

Member of the Swedish Parliament Markus Wichel from the far-right Sweden Democrats party did not rule out the possibility of Stockholm's direct participation in the conflict with Moscow. The possibility of the country's involvement in a war with Russia is discussed in Wichel's address to Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. Lenta.ru has read the text of the corresponding parliamentary request from the deputy.

Wichel's request is devoted to the issue of tightening export controls to comply with the sanctions imposed against Moscow. Speaking about the need to limit Russia's access to Western technologies, the parliamentarian raises the question of Stockholm's hypothetical participation in the conflict with Moscow.

“If the worst happens and war breaks out, of which Sweden is a part, it is undoubtedly more important than ever that the world's democracies stay together. However, even before such a scenario arises, the government must do everything possible to ensure that the good forces of the world work together to prevent future war and make it more difficult for hostile actors to carry it out,” Wichel said in the text of the message.

Earlier, German journalist Julian Repke wrote that Ukraine cannot defeat Russia in a missile war. In this way, the journalist responded to the words of the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Berbock, who said that Ukraine needs to supply as many air defense systems as possible.

According to Repke, Western missiles in Ukrainian arsenals will run out faster than those of the Russian side. According to the journalist, there are two solutions to the problem: shoot down Russian bombers in the air or destroy them on the ground. Otherwise, Kyiv, in his opinion, will not win the missile war.